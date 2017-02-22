20th Century Fox

It’s almost March and that means that HBO Now is getting a bunch of new stuff for subscribers to stream. For documentary fans, Rock and a Hard Place and Cries from Syria are must see films, both tackling difficult subjects that do not get enough attention. There is also a wide variety of HBO original content on the way, including UConn: The March to Madness, which covers the 2016-2017 season for the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team, the second season of the dark comedy Animals., and the stand up special Jerrod Carmichael:8.

A wave of blockbusters is also hitting the streaming service, so if you missed some of last year’s biggest movies, you’ve got a chance to catch them now. X-Men: Apocalypse, Independence Day: Insurgence, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and the latest in the Ice Age franchise are here for your next movie night.

Jerrod Carmichael: 8

Coming off of the success of his successful and subversive sitcom, The Carmichael Show, Jerrod Carmichael is bringing his own brand of comedy in his latest HBO special. By tackling issues of race, politics, and young adulthood in America, Carmichael is a unique and important voice in the comedy world. Jerrod Carmichael: 8 is sure to be as sharp and hilarious as ever, so this is one that comedy fans should not miss.

X-Men: Apocalypse





Part of the appeal of comic book movies is seeing your favorite characters brought to life from page to screen, and X-Men: Apocalypse has that in spades. A whole new crop of young mutants is joining the team, including Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner as the young Jean Grey. James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender return to the roles of Professor X and Magneto, once against squaring off over the uncertain powers of the mutants. If you missed this one in the sea of other superhero movies, check it out on HBO Now.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising





Sometimes sequels (especially comedy sequels) feel really unnecessary, but the combined comedic powers of Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Zac Efron make Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising perfect viewing for a chill Friday night. As the Radners (Rogen and Byrne) once again have to deal with rowdy college kids lowering the value of their suburban home, this time they team up with Efron’s recently graduated Teddy to take out the sorority that’s currently ruining their lives. Proving that girls can get in just as much trouble as boys, Neighbors 2 is better than any sequels has the right to be.