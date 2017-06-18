Universal

It hasn’t been a spectacular weekend for director Colin Trevorrow. His new film The Book of Henry is being lambasted by critics as a total misfire and that certainly can’t be good for the spirit. Still, Trevorrow can perk himself knowing that he’s got Star Wars: Episode IX on the horizon and that he’s half of the pair co-penning the follow-up to (the Trevorrow directed) Jurassic World. You could do worse with your bounce back projects is what we’re getting at.

Trevorrow served up a bit of detail on what to expect from Jurassic World 2: There Are Still A Lot of Dinosaur-Related Problems when appearing on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. One big hook with the upcoming blockbuster is that Jeff Goldblum’s dreamy mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm is returning for the new installment. According to Trevorrow, you can expect Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton’s work to play a major factor in what Malcolm will be bringing to the table.

“You know, I did rely on [Michael] Crichton for a lot. I used a lot of Crichton dialogue. Maybe one of my highlights of this whole process is Goldblum. Jeff Goldblum called me – and I’m not going to do an impression – but he was like, ‘Look, I’ve added a couple of things, and I thought I’d perform it for you.’ [Laughs] Oh, great, okay. So, we sat on the phone for an hour as he ran these lines, and I talked about it. And, I mean, that’s – it was almost better than being there on set. It was great.”

Ideally the finished project offers bigger thrills than Goldblum’s last return to ’90s blockbusterland. (Apologies to all the Independence Day: Resurgence superfans out there.) Jurassic World 2 director J.A. Bayona has already stated that the sequel will be the darkest of the bunch, so set your expectations accordingly. The film is slated to arrive in theaters with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong reprising their previous roles as well on June 22, 2018.

