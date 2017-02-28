Netflix

Between Katherine Ryan’s In Trouble, Cristela Alonso’s Lower Classy and Amy Schumer’s upcoming Leather Special, you may be tempted to praise Netflix for its burgeoning body of new stand-up hours driven by female comedians. Don’t. I mean, do, but don’t pretend like it’s something the streaming service and similar outlets have only just begun doing. Such would discount countless comedy specials that happen to star women Netflix has exclusively released, or purchased the streaming rights to, since it first bolstered its comedic output years ago.

It would also be a disservice to women, comedy, and women in comedy. For as Jen Kirkman reminds us in Just Keep Livin’?, “‘Woman’ is not a type of comedy. ‘Woman’ is a type of person.” To pretend like her January special signals — along with Alonso, Ryan and Schumer’s contributions — some kind of female-centric comedy boom wouldn’t be accurate. Instead, the growing body of work produced by Kirkman, who previously spoke with us about her second book, reflects her and other veteran comics’ greater access to streaming forums. Even so, this doesn’t mean women, comedy, and women in comedy cannot be a pertinent point of discussion.

I topped off my vacation by rewatching your Netflix specials on a flight crowded with screaming children. Laughing out loud helped me remain sane.

That’s so awesome. I mean, I hate you because I fly a lot and I hate people like you, but I’m glad it was about me. Though I guess you were allowed to make noise in that case.

Having heard so much about your parents in your books and previous stand-up, seeing them pop up at the end was a nice touch.

I’ve never thought about involving them in anything. I knew I wanted to do the same kind of book-ending, like a little sketch at the end. I thought it would be funny if I got my real parents involved. Originally it was supposed to be about something totally different. My dad hates that I have a tattoo and he was all mad, but I told him I was 42 years old and that he couldn’t be mad at me. Because my mother wanted to look cool, she took my side. So I thought maybe the sketch would be about my dad bursting in on me backstage and saying, “I can’t believe the tattoo is real!”

I realized I’d be asking them to do a lot of acting, so I came up with a secret plan — to have actors play them, then have them bust in on the scene. That wound up being the scene. On the off chance they sucked, we would try something else with the actors playing my parents. We could’ve done something different, but I liked having them be a part of it because it involved flying them to New York City and putting them up in a hotel. They also got to wait around all day on a set, and get their hair and makeup done. It was meaningful to me to include them in the process of the stuff I get to do all the time.