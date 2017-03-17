20th Century Fox

All John McClane (Bruce Willis) was expecting out of his holiday was some boring company Christmas party in the building where his estranged wife, Holly (Bonny Bedelia) worked. Of course, things change rather quickly 1988’s action smash Die Hard and McClane’s hopes for a quiet night go out the window. Still, when his night takes an unexpected turn thanks to a highly organized group of criminals, this “cowboy” doesn’t just sit back and let it happen. Instead, he uses his wits and his toughness to deal with the situation head-on, becoming a reluctant hero in the process and ultimately saving the day. So, kick off your shoes and start making fists with your toes, because here are some John McClane quotes when you’re stuck in a bad situation.