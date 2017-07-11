John Oliver Is The Latest Big Name To Join The ‘Lion King’ Reboot

Disney

There comes a point in every movie goer’s life where reboot fatigue sets in in a big way. “Please, for the love of god, write an original story, Hollywood!” you scream to the heavens. The cynic in you imagines a future where all of the various cinematic universes are combined into one big super-movie every year, with all old characters being brought back way beyond their prime. However, some projects, even if they feel like a retread, continue to evolve in ways that can’t help but pique your interest. In all likelihood, the upcoming reboot of The Lion King is one of those projects.

Coming from Jon Favreau, who made a truly excellent version of The Jungle Book, The Lion King has already amassed the vocal talents of Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, and Billy Eichner, and according to a new report, late night’s favorite acerbic Brit will be joining as well. When he isn’t taking down privatized prisons, John Oliver will be voicing the savannah’s nosiest critter, Zazu. The snooty hornbill is King Mufasa’s right hand man and sings one of Disney’s greatest songs, “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.”

Listen, Disney may be rehashing all of their best ideas, but at least they’re getting the right people on board.

