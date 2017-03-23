Everything We Know About The Justice League Movie

Another ‘Justice League’ Teaser Has Batman Blasting A Parademon

#Batman #Justice League
03.23.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

This morning, we saw a tiny bit of new footage from Justice League in the form of Aquaman getting his trident back. Now a new teaser has dropped, with Batman, the Batmobile, and what looks to be a whole lot like a notorious foot soldier for one of DC’s biggest villains.

There’s just a few seconds of footage, but surprisingly, most of it is new. We see Batman in his natural habitat, standing atop a gargoyle while lightning flashes behind him. And then we get, what for DC nerds, is a huge, huge tease:

Warner Bros.

As you can see from the GIF, that creature with the wings dodging the Batmobile’s machine guns is almost certainly a Parademon, which turned up as a hallucination in Batman V. Superman, but here appears to be real, at least if Batman’s stone-faced response to it swooping on his expensive tank is any indication. That gives weight to reports that DC will be bringing in the New Gods, Jack Kirby’s popular early ’70s creations that have never quite managed to get onscreen in a live action movie. And, of course, now we’re wondering what we’ll see of Wonder Woman, Flash, and Cyborg as the trailer’s debut on Saturday inches closer.

(via Warner Bros.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman#Justice League
TAGSBatmanJustice Leagueteasers
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP