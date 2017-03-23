Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This morning, we saw a tiny bit of new footage from Justice League in the form of Aquaman getting his trident back. Now a new teaser has dropped, with Batman, the Batmobile, and what looks to be a whole lot like a notorious foot soldier for one of DC’s biggest villains.

There’s just a few seconds of footage, but surprisingly, most of it is new. We see Batman in his natural habitat, standing atop a gargoyle while lightning flashes behind him. And then we get, what for DC nerds, is a huge, huge tease:

Warner Bros.

As you can see from the GIF, that creature with the wings dodging the Batmobile’s machine guns is almost certainly a Parademon, which turned up as a hallucination in Batman V. Superman, but here appears to be real, at least if Batman’s stone-faced response to it swooping on his expensive tank is any indication. That gives weight to reports that DC will be bringing in the New Gods, Jack Kirby’s popular early ’70s creations that have never quite managed to get onscreen in a live action movie. And, of course, now we’re wondering what we’ll see of Wonder Woman, Flash, and Cyborg as the trailer’s debut on Saturday inches closer.

(via Warner Bros.)