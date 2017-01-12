SNL Commercials You Wish Were Real

‘Saturday Night Live’ In South Korea Has The Best Recurring ‘Doctor Strange’ Sketch

#SNL
01.12.17 2 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Forget everything that you think you know. South Korea’s version of Saturday Night LiveSNL8 on tvN every Saturday at 9:15 pm — has created a recurring sketch version of Marvel’s Doctor Strange who is far more “boastful YouTube street magician with hype men” than he is “self-serious sorcerer supreme played by Benedict Cumberbatch.”

The second of SNL8‘s Doctor Strange sketches is available above, expanding on the original sketch (video below) in almost every conceivable way. There’s his uncanny ability to make phones ring (astounding), opening a single-serve biscuit packet without breaking it (amazing), and even a “magically” rising elevator filled with presumably screaming — but silenced — hype men. (That’s levitation, Holmes!)

As /film points out, it has a similar humorous conceit as the viral “David Blaine: Street Magic” sketch from a decade ago. We’ll admit, as much trippy Escher stuff as was in Doctor Strange, we still wouldn’t have objected to Cumberbatch also doing some overly dramatic street magic.

(Via tvN, Z-01 LANCELOT, /film, and The Mary Sue)

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSdoctor strangeMAGICPARODYSNLsouth korea

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP