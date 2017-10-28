It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia gave us two perfectly fine sequels to the Lethal Weapon franchise, continuing the story of Riggs and Murtaugh in a way that most studios would be too afraid to touch while being more memorable than the last two entries in the official series. The show gave us two classic episodes about The Gang’s attempts to fund and produce their own sequels to the classic cop franchise, but now the real team could be getting back together to turn a joke into a reality.
Deadline reports that the original team behind the Lethal Weapon films are sniffing around a possible fifth entry to the series, twenty years after Riggs and Murtaugh last hit the streets to battle crime:
Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Richard Donner are all huddling on the possibility of doing another film for the the Lethal Weapon franchise. In the scenario we’ve heard Donner would direct and Channing Gibson (Lethal Weapon 4) would script. There are many moving parts, but we’ve heard that all are on board and exploring another film.
So we’ll get to hear Riggs and Murtagh say “We’re too old for this shit.”? I’m sure the movie will totally be worth it for that one gag.
“while being more memorable than the last two entries in the official series”
What? Lethal Weapon 3 was highly entertaining