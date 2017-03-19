Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

Mark Hamill Posted What Could Be The First Ever Picture Of Him As Luke Skywalker

As Star Wars fans start gearing up for a summer full of a full-on marketing press from Disney for the upcoming The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker’s role in the upcoming sequels is the first thing on many people’s minds. If you recall, Episode VII: The Force Awakens ended with Rey finally finding the long lost Luke Skywalker on a remote island in the middle of an unknown ocean and climbing to the top of a steep trail to confront him face to face. Luke doesn’t actually say anything to her, but he stands to be a huge piece of the next two movies in the planned trilogy, even though there have only been a few hints as to how he specifically ties into Rey’s mysterious backstory.

But to tide everyone over until those answers are revealed, Hamill posted a fun throwback photo to his first day ever on set in costume as Luke. It’s from the movie’s stint filming in Tunisia for A New Hope, and very reasonably may be the first every picture of Luke. His caption describes the moment as,

“Taken in Tunisia early morning Day #1 waiting for my 1st shot (emerging from home for robot auction)-Perhaps the very 1st #LukePic #StarWars”

In the photo, it looks like Hamill is cracking his fingers and excited to hop to work on his first day. As anyone would be! There’s still many months before Luke himself has another on-screen appearance but if Hamill keeps dropping fun photos like this every few weeks, everyone should be able to survive.

