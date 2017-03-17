Is anybody surprised The Matrix is making a comeback? 1999’s mix of anime, Hong Kong wire stunts, and philosophy lecture grossed millions despite an R rating, set the tone for action movies for half a decade, and is still beloved, even if the messy, weird sequels have cast a shadow on the original. Heck, it’s even a franchise where the term “reboot” actually makes sense. Fortunately, it appears Warner Bros. shares the the opinions of some fans, and it won’t be a reboot.
Zak Penn, whose previous work includes script and story credits on X-Men and Avengers movies, was revealed to be hard at work on something involving The Matrix, and on Twitter confirmed one thing it won’t be is a remake:
For those unfamiliar, The Animatrix was a series of short animated films that explored various other aspects of The Matrix‘s history and universe. The comics similarly only touched tangentially, at best, on Neo’s struggle. Penn continues:
Penn has a point. Much like Star Wars can easily support movies like Rogue One, there’s no reason to retell Neo’s story when there’s a host of other interesting ideas out there. The Wachowskis always intended The Matrix to be a sprawling setting with different ideas, and the idea of unleashing directors and writers to do their own thing with the idea could feel much more fresh.
I’m so glad that movies like Deadpool and Logan are showing Hollywood that instead of always rebooting a franchise, just making a smaller scale movie set in an established film universe WITHOUT any connection to the main characters and story that are most familiar with, CAN be profitable. So yeah, I’m all for a standalone Matrix sequel. Give us a well written story with characters we care about, with good actors that commit to their role, and in this case, a decent enough budget to do the special effects (Which doesn’t have to be much considering armchair editors and animators can do all those effects at home now) and it WILL do well.