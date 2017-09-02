Matt Damon Explains Donald Trump’s Cameo Demands When It Comes To Filming In His Buldings

#Matt Damon #Donald Trump
Trending Writer
09.02.17

Universal

As you might imagine from Matt Damon’s political philosophy, the man isn’t exactly a red-hatted Donald Trump devotee lining up to give a MAGA loyalty oath. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Damon again provided his critique of Trump and shared a fascinating bit of trivia attached to Trump’s attempts to finesse his public image.

The Suburbicon star shared with THR a peculiar ego stroke that Trump allegedly made mandatory for productions looking to film in one of his buildings. Asked if he’d ever met Trump in person, Damon said no, but his first-hand experience dealing with Trump’s demands didn’t leave a positive impression at all.

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” offered Damon on the arrangement. “[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it. You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, “Hello, Mr. Trump!” — you had to call him by name — and then he exits. You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matt Damon#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpmatt damontrump tower

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP