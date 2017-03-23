Lucasfilm

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story releases on digital HD this Friday, so the crew have been making the rounds talking about the film, revealing new details like the drastically different ending in the first draft. But that’s not the only part of the movie that underwent a huge rewrite before the final draft. There was going to be a Jedi — lightsaber and all — in the story, as Director Gareth Edwards and writer Gary Whitta have revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

In an earlier version of the story, Jyn Erso’s (Felicity Jones) mother Lyra (Valene Kane) was a Jedi. Edwards told EW, “The prologue, at one point a long time ago, was going to be the Empire coming to kill the Jedi, and Jyn’s mom was going to be a Jedi. […] We were witnessing one of those kills and Krennic would be the person sent to do it.”

This seems to answer some questions we had about why Jyn Erso had an actual damn kyber crystal as a necklace, although a later tie-in book explained that the crystal was in cache of kyber crystals stolen by Krennic and gifted to Galen Erso for his research. It would make sense for a kyber crystal to make it into the final draft as a seemingly important possession (which never figured into the plot after all) if Jyn’s mom was Jedi in an earlier draft.