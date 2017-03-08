10 Reasons To Be Impressed With Kate McKinnon’s Impressions

Scarlett Johansson And Kate McKinnon Cover Up A Stripper’s Death In The ‘Rough Night’ Trailer

03.08.17 26 mins ago 3 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

The ripple effect of Bridesmaids — which made a stunning $288.4 million in 2011 on a $32.5 million budget, and convinced studio executives that, hey, maybe movie-goers want to see a group of funny women make lewd jokes — is finally being felt. Last year, it was Ghostbusters and Bad Moms; this year, it’s Snatched, A Bad Moms Christmas, and most promisingly, Rough Night.

The comedy, directed and co-written by Broad City‘s Lucia Aniello, follows five friends from college — played by Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer — who reunite years later for a bachelorette weekend in Miami. There’s drinking, partying, dancing; the ladies are “swimming in dicks,” to quote Bell’s cocaine-snorting character. There’s nothing out of the ordinary, until an accident leaves a male stripper dead and the ladies devise a scheme to cover up the accidental murder.

Is Rough Night actually Weekend at Bernie’s III? Too soon to tell.

Anyway, although Johansson is probably the best pure actress in the cast (which also includes Demi Moore and Ty Burrell), she hasn’t done many comedies — let alone R-rated comedies where she wears tiny penises on her head. That’s where scene-stealers McKinnon and Bell come in. Without them, Rough Night would be The Hangover without Zach Galifianakis.

Rough Night is out June 16.

Around The Web

TAGSKATE MCKINNONMovie TrailersROUGH NIGHTSCARLETT JOHANSSON
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP