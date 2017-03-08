Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The ripple effect of Bridesmaids — which made a stunning $288.4 million in 2011 on a $32.5 million budget, and convinced studio executives that, hey, maybe movie-goers want to see a group of funny women make lewd jokes — is finally being felt. Last year, it was Ghostbusters and Bad Moms; this year, it’s Snatched, A Bad Moms Christmas, and most promisingly, Rough Night.

The comedy, directed and co-written by Broad City‘s Lucia Aniello, follows five friends from college — played by Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer — who reunite years later for a bachelorette weekend in Miami. There’s drinking, partying, dancing; the ladies are “swimming in dicks,” to quote Bell’s cocaine-snorting character. There’s nothing out of the ordinary, until an accident leaves a male stripper dead and the ladies devise a scheme to cover up the accidental murder.

Is Rough Night actually Weekend at Bernie’s III? Too soon to tell.

Anyway, although Johansson is probably the best pure actress in the cast (which also includes Demi Moore and Ty Burrell), she hasn’t done many comedies — let alone R-rated comedies where she wears tiny penises on her head. That’s where scene-stealers McKinnon and Bell come in. Without them, Rough Night would be The Hangover without Zach Galifianakis.

Rough Night is out June 16.