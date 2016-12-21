10 Sad Movies On Netflix You Won’t Be Able To Get Through Without Crying

saddest movies on netflix right now

Paramount

Prepare to have your tears jerked and your heart wrenched. Sad movies take a lot of forms, but this list of good Netflix films to watch hits the big buttons, including some of the best movies about love, star-crossed love, concentration camps, death, and children in peril.

Regardless of what gets your tear ducts primed and pumping, there is something in this list of must watch streaming sobfests that will get at your heart’s sorrow spot. “Enjoy” the 10 saddest movies on Netflix Instant right now responsibly.

Short Term 12 (2013)

Let’s jump right into the deep end of the sad pool with some teens in a group facility. Grace (Brie Larson) is the supervisor of the facility and Mason (John Gallagher, Jr) is her co-worker and long-term partner. Although the pair focus on many of the children in the facility, the film highlights two: Marcus, who is about to turn 18 and feels unready to leave, and Jayden, a recent addition with a history of self-harm. Blend in Grace’s inability to open up and the fact that she finds herself dealing with an unplanned pregnancy and you have a deeply touching, genuinely moving piece of cinema with a tremendous critical response.

