20th Century Fox

Get ready to wail about the swift passage of time, because The Princess Bride is officially 30 years old. It’s safe to say that many have grown to love the pirates, sword fights, resurrection, and the quest for The Six-Fingered Man, considering how often your best friends still shout “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” However, despite all of the snarky quips and revenge quests, it’s ultimately a movie about love. Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes) fight like hell for their love to survive, melting even the coldest viewer’s hearts in the process.

If you need help believing in love again, let these moments from The Princess Bride guide you.

“As you wish.” — Westley

20th Century Fox

As we all know, what he really meant was “I love you.” The love between Westley and Buttercup was the kind that sneaks up on you when you aren’t expecting it, but really Buttercup should have seen this coming. Farmboy or not, no one is that thrilled to shine your saddle unless they worship the ground you walk on. When Buttercup realizes who the Dread Pirate Roberts actually is as he shouts out this line later in the film while rolling down a hill into the Fire Swamp, she and the viewers are reminded that love is not so easily thrown aside.