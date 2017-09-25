‘Princess Bride’ Lines For When You Need To Believe In Love Again

#Movie Quotes
Features Writer
09.25.17

20th Century Fox

Get ready to wail about the swift passage of time, because The Princess Bride is officially 30 years old. It’s safe to say that many have grown to love the pirates, sword fights, resurrection, and the quest for The Six-Fingered Man, considering how often your best friends still shout “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” However, despite all of the snarky quips and revenge quests, it’s ultimately a movie about love. Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes) fight like hell for their love to survive, melting even the coldest viewer’s hearts in the process.

If you need help believing in love again, let these moments from The Princess Bride guide you.

“As you wish.” — Westley

20th Century Fox

As we all know, what he really meant was “I love you.” The love between Westley and Buttercup was the kind that sneaks up on you when you aren’t expecting it, but really Buttercup should have seen this coming. Farmboy or not, no one is that thrilled to shine your saddle unless they worship the ground you walk on. When Buttercup realizes who the Dread Pirate Roberts actually is as he shouts out this line later in the film while rolling down a hill into the Fire Swamp, she and the viewers are reminded that love is not so easily thrown aside.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Movie Quotes
TAGSmovie quotesShareableTHE PRINCESS BRIDE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP