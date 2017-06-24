Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rob Huebel revealed some trouble on the set of The House back in May stemming from a planned cameo by Mariah Carey. The comedian revealed that Carey had some issues with the way her reported cameo was written to play out, noting that the singer was “hired to sing one song” that she didn’t want to sing and felt that a scene where she was shot and killed didn’t work because she didn’t think her character “would get killed by bullets.”

The Will Ferrell / Amy Poehler comedy is set to hit theaters last week, but not before the Carey fiasco returns to the headlines thanks to Ferrell himself. During his recent appearance on Late Night, the SNL alum confirmed the difficulty with Carey’s planned cameo in the nicest way possible:

“There were suggestions that weren’t executed. She was on our set and, um, things happened. Things happened and didn’t happen… “Let’s just put it this way: At about midnight, I got a knock on my trailer and said, ‘You can just go home. We’re not going to get to you.'”

Ferrell adds that it would make a great DVD extra if “DVDs were a thing that existed,” but it seems like something he’s reluctant to touch on past confirming it was a disaster. While he doesn’t go into detail the way Huebel did, it does support and confirm that Mariah Carey was not the most productive cameo.