Woody Harrelson On Ron Howard Directing Han Solo: ‘The Force Is With Us’

07.10.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Earlier on Monday I spoke to the cast of War For the Planet of the Apes at Fox’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters. We will run the full interview later this week, but during the discussion things did, briefly, veer off onto the topic of the still untitled Han Solo movie – which Apes star Woody Harrelson is very much a part of.

First of all, he had no idea a set photo had been leaked on Sunday (to the point I had to show it to him) and he did seem legitimately shocked how close up the picture is. I asked him if the announcement of a veteran director like Ron Howard can have a calming effect on a production that seems a bit, let’s say, “chaotic.”

Harrelson sat back in his chair, a smile beaming ear to ear on his face, and said, “Oh, you can relax, man – because obviously the Force is with us.” Then burst into the kind of laugh that only Woody Harrelson can do.

When he was done laughing, Harrelson, who has worked with Ron Howard before on 1999’s EDtv added, “Ron is great. He’s awesome. He’s such a gentleman and so prepared.”

Harrelson was also quick to add praise for his former directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, “And I loved Chris and Phil. But I think we did land in very capable hands.”

We will have much more with Harrelson later in the week, as well as director Matt Reeves and much, much more of the cast and effects supervisors. (Yes, we have plenty of War For the Planet of the Apes content, just for you.)

