Ciara took to Good Morning America earlier today to announce some of the nominees for the 2017 American Music Awards, and shortly after that, the complete list of AMAs nominees was shared online (find the full list at the bottom of this post). It includes all the names you’d expect to see: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and so on, but a lot of people online are pretty upset with what they see as a relative lack of women in contention for the awards.
These claims certainly aren’t baseless: The nominees for non-gender-specific awards like Artist Of The Year, New Artist Of The Year, Collaboration Of The Year, and many others are either primarily or exclusively male. As one Twitter user points out, several female artists who have released acclaimed or high-selling music this year — Katy Perry, SZA, and Kesha, for example — did not receive any nominations this time around. Understandably, Twitter is not pleased:
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Artist Of The Year
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
New Artist Of The Year
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration Of The Year
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Tour Of The Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video Of The Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Favorite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo Or Group – Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Favorite Album – Country
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Favorite Song – Country
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Migos, Culture
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Location”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist – Latin
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls
Its awards season. Break out the indignation.
Try taking an objective look at the nominees. Which Female Artists performed better than the male nominees?
Is there legitimately a female artist with better sales who was ignored? I know Katy Perry came out with an album, but the only song that made any waves was that “Swish Swish” abomination.
Maybe the artists just suck? After all, I didn’t see the articles expressing outrage when Cardi B just walked away with a bunch of awards.
Maybe the ladies should try harder.
I would also like to point out that not ONE single Male performer was nominated for Female of the Year.
When the exclusion end?
LOL at being offended for not being recognized at an award show where the fucking Chainsmokers are nominated for AOTY.