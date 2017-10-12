Ciara took to Good Morning America earlier today to announce some of the nominees for the 2017 American Music Awards, and shortly after that, the complete list of AMAs nominees was shared online (find the full list at the bottom of this post). It includes all the names you’d expect to see: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and so on, but a lot of people online are pretty upset with what they see as a relative lack of women in contention for the awards.

These claims certainly aren’t baseless: The nominees for non-gender-specific awards like Artist Of The Year, New Artist Of The Year, Collaboration Of The Year, and many others are either primarily or exclusively male. As one Twitter user points out, several female artists who have released acclaimed or high-selling music this year — Katy Perry, SZA, and Kesha, for example — did not receive any nominations this time around. Understandably, Twitter is not pleased:



Almost no women are nominated. What a joke #AMAsSoMale — Amy (@Amy_CB4) October 12, 2017

#AMAs do you need suggestions for female artists that released music this year?

Demi Lovato

Kesha

Katy Perry

Camila Cabello

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Dua Lipa

SZA

Kehlani

Zara Larsson

Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga

Is that enough for nominations? @AMAs pic.twitter.com/u4PmVN9MTX — __ (@ddarilipakarla1) October 12, 2017

AMAs didn’t nominate any female artist for the artist of the yearpic.twitter.com/VzsnGJxR8N — ‍ً‏ (@lustforgays) October 12, 2017

Only 12 out of the 82 artists are women. Incredible. There's so many women in the industry and half of them aren't being recognized #AMAs — sonya herfmann (@MoonlightAri26) October 12, 2017

katy perry aka the BEST SELLING FEMALE ARTIST THIS YEAR is not nominated for ARTIST OF THE YEAR at this year’s #AMAs pic.twitter.com/BB6Kpzly42 — malek (@witnessinner) October 12, 2017

Fifth Harmony,Camila,SZA, Cardi B,Ariana,Demi and so many more female artists DESERVED #AMAs pic.twitter.com/bkpQGukBMh — ĆLARA (@NormaniTheAngel) October 12, 2017

#AMAS is an award show for men. These female artist did not release non-generic songs for them to be not recognized and snubbed to men. pic.twitter.com/StKHsAogLf — danielle (@SelenasFetishes) October 12, 2017

Look at how many female artists are nominated at the EMA's most important category! @AMAs sadly can't relate pic.twitter.com/aWbKARPxQ3 — sofi (@stuckonkarla) October 12, 2017

female artists only got nominated on the best FEMALE pop category. just change the name to American Male Awards and go @AMAs — sandro | #HeLikeThat (@unison_my_ass) October 12, 2017

it is not the fault of who is nominated for this AMAs because they’re amazing artists,the problem is who organised this show without women!! — ً (@cubanpowers) October 12, 2017

The #AMAs need to check themselves Women have to work twice as hard in this industry to survive Give them the recognition they deserve pic.twitter.com/XUhC1akcVR — Arianator Lovez ♡ (@ArianatorLovez) October 12, 2017

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Artist Of The Year

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran



New Artist Of The Year

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration Of The Year

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Tour Of The Year

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

Video Of The Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna



Favorite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo Or Group – Country

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion



Favorite Album – Country

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Favorite Song – Country

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Migos, Culture

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy



Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Location”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Shakira

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Top Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls