The 2017 AMAs Nominees Have Been Announced, And People Are Up In Arms About The Lack Of Women

10.12.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Ciara took to Good Morning America earlier today to announce some of the nominees for the 2017 American Music Awards, and shortly after that, the complete list of AMAs nominees was shared online (find the full list at the bottom of this post). It includes all the names you’d expect to see: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and so on, but a lot of people online are pretty upset with what they see as a relative lack of women in contention for the awards.

These claims certainly aren’t baseless: The nominees for non-gender-specific awards like Artist Of The Year, New Artist Of The Year, Collaboration Of The Year, and many others are either primarily or exclusively male. As one Twitter user points out, several female artists who have released acclaimed or high-selling music this year — Katy Perry, SZA, and Kesha, for example — did not receive any nominations this time around. Understandably, Twitter is not pleased:

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Artist Of The Year
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran

New Artist Of The Year
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration Of The Year
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Tour Of The Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

Video Of The Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

Favorite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Favorite Male Artist – Country
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist – Country
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo Or Group – Country
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord

Favorite Song – Country
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Migos, Culture

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Location”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist – Latin
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake

Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls

