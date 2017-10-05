Rage Against The Machine And Radiohead Lead The 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

#Rage Against The Machine #Rock And Roll Hall of Fame #Radiohead
Managing Editor, Trending
10.05.17

Getty Image

We have come to that time of the year again, when the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame announces the names in the running to enter its hallowed halls in 2018 and likely infuriating music fans all over. While the list isn’t officially announced until Thursday morning on Sirius XM, Rolling Stone and other outlets have the list early to share with fans and get the debate started early. The standouts include two bands making their appearance on the list in their first year of eligibility: Radiohead and Rage Against The Machine.

The reported offerings for 2018 featured plenty of familiar faces from last year’s initial offering, others back for a second, third, and fourth shot, and a few new names looking for glory on the ballot:

Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, the Cars, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, the Moody Blues, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rage Against The Machine#Rock And Roll Hall of Fame#Radiohead
TAGSEurythmicsRADIOHEADRAGE AGAINST THE MACHINErock and roll hall of fameRock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018The Moody Blues

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP