Getty Image

We have come to that time of the year again, when the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame announces the names in the running to enter its hallowed halls in 2018 and likely infuriating music fans all over. While the list isn’t officially announced until Thursday morning on Sirius XM, Rolling Stone and other outlets have the list early to share with fans and get the debate started early. The standouts include two bands making their appearance on the list in their first year of eligibility: Radiohead and Rage Against The Machine.

The reported offerings for 2018 featured plenty of familiar faces from last year’s initial offering, others back for a second, third, and fourth shot, and a few new names looking for glory on the ballot: