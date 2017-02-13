Adele may have had to start her George Michael tribute performance of “Fast Love” over due to some sound issues that have seemingly plagued her at the Grammys every time she performs on their stage, but she didn’t let that stop her from performing beautifully and honoring the late singer’s memory. The song was a slower and more soulful version of the song that everyone knows and loves, and some of the sentiment online and among George Michael fans is that the composition wasn’t the right choice for the occasion, even though it was clearly meant to convey the sadness we are all feeling about his passing over the holidays.
Adele’s ‘Fast Love’ Tribute Didn’t Let George Michael Down Despite The Restart And The Swearing
02.12.17
