Michael Dubin

Brand New frontman Jesse Lacey is the latest public figure that stands accused of sexual misconduct. The accusations stem from a public Facebook post that asked why people hadn’t begun to group Lacey with the wave of sexual predators that have recently been outed.

The comments on the post hold many who agree with the sentiment, leaving knowing replies without actually making concrete allegations. But one woman, Nicole Elizabeth Garey, left a series of comments that specifically accuse Lacey of soliciting nudes when she was still a minor, along with masturbating in front of her via Skype. We reached out to Garey and are reporting her comments with her consent.