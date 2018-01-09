Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Across the last year and more, indie rock fans have been waiting on pins and needles to see how Car Seat Headrest was going to follow-up their critically adored 2016 album Teens Of Denial. Today, the Will Toledo-led outfit has given them an answer. On February 16, the group will unveil a brand new, totally re-recorded version of what many consider to be their best album, Twin Fantasy. To help stir a little buzz, the group has also decided to share a brand new video for the second single from that project, “Nervous Young Inhumans” that was directed by Toledo himself.

In a press release announcing the new album, Toledo shed some light on why he decided to go back in time and revisit the music he first recorded and released while still a college-age Bandcamp buzz artist in 2011. “It was never a finished work, and it wasn’t until last year that I figured out how to finish it,” he explained. “It was always the plan to go back to it. I actually had it listed in my contract with Matador along with Teens of Style and Teens of Denial; it was a three-album deal. I was never satisfied with the original even at the time. I wanted it to sound much bigger.” Judging just from this new rendition of “Nervous Young Inhumans,” as well as the previously-shared “Beach Life-In-Death” I think it’s fair to say, mission accomplished!

Twin Fantasy is set to drop on February 16 on Matador. You can check out the full track list below and watch the video for “Nervous Young Inhumans” above.

1. “My Boy (Twin Fantasy)”

2. “Beach Life-In-Death”

3. “Stop Smoking (We Love You)”

4. “Sober To Death”

5. “Nervous Young Inhumans”

6. “Bodys”

7. “Cute Thing”

8. “High To Death”

9. “Famous Prophets (Stars)”

10. “Twin Fantasy (Those Boys)”

Here are the announced Car Seat Headrest tour dates so far:

01/26 — Bozeman, MT @ Rialto

02/24 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Limits Fest

02/25 — Perth, Australia @ Rosemont

02/28 — Melbourne, Australia @ Croxton

03/01 — Brisbane, Australia @ Triffid

03/03 — Aukland, New Zealand @ Auckland City Limits

04/06 — Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

04/08 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/10 — Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

04/11 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/12 — Tacoma, WA @ Real Art

04/13 — Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

04/14 — Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater