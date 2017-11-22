Getty Image

Following multiple days in the hospital with organ failure, ’70s teen icon, and Partridge Family star David Cassidy has passed away at 67 due to what Variety reports were complications of dementia. He was 67 years old.

His family released a statement through his publicist JoAnn Geffen:

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Following his Beatles-esque success as a pop star in the early 1970s stemming from his portrayal of older brother Keith on The Partridge Family, Cassidy found continued success on stage and in Las Vegas where he developed multiple shows. In addition to his stage work, Cassidy was nominated for an Emmy, and made appearances on Fantasy Island and The Love Boat.

In later years, he found work in movies but mostly performed in Las Vegas. He struggled with substance abuse and was arrested twice in a six-month span for driving under the influence, before filing for bankruptcy in 2015.

