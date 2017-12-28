The Living Members Of The Doors Staged A Mini-Reunion With Musicians From Nirvana And Alice In Chains

#Nirvana
12.28.17

The Doors are one of the greatest rock groups to bubble up out of the scene in the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in the 1960s. Though they haven’t been a viable, performing concern in the decades following the death of their enigmatic frontman Jim Morrison, the group came back to life at least for one evening at Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture. Drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger were invited to appear and accept this years founder’s award from the museum. Previous honorees include Jimmy Page, Joe Walsh, and Carlos Santana.

After receiving their platitudes, the two living members of the Doors took the stage in front of the MoPOP’s giant screen, emblazoned with psychedelic imagery and busted out a collection of some of their most beloved hits. To help bolster their presence, the Densmore and Krieger were joined onstage by Alice In Chains’ guitarist and singer Jerry Cantrell who helped them out on “Love Her Madly.” They were later accompanied by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic for their No. 1 smash hit “Light My Fire.” Other superstars like Carlos Santana and John Doe and Exene Cervenka from the legendary L.A. punk rock group X were also onhand to lend some musical support.

You can check out a collection of performances from that special evening below.

