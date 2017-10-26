Foo Fighters Blast Off With An Epic Version Of ‘The Pretender’ In An Ancient Greek Acropolis

#Foo Fighters
Deputy Music Editor
10.26.17

On November 10, PBS will air the most over-the-top episode of their ongoing series Landmarks Live in Concert yet. Back in July, Foo Fighters landed in Greece where they performed a special one-off show in the confines of the ancient Acropolis in Athens for a once-in-a-lifetime style concert. The band treated the few thousand lucky enough to attend to a set of music epic enough to merit being performed in such a heady location, including a bombastic, nearly 10-minute long rendition of their hit song “The Pretender” which you can check out here.

“I’ve always wanted to work with the Foo Fighters and do a show in Greece,” series creator Daniel E Catullo said in a press release. “Having both wishes come true in the same episode is a huge moment for me. When I first came up with the idea for the series, this is exactly what I had in mind — a legendary band playing a legendary venue. We’ve had some incredible shows so far, but this one officially sets our standard at a new level.”

The PBS series is hosted by the members of The Red Hot Chili Peppers. As drummer Chad Smith told Rolling Stone recently, “We were given this extraordinary opportunity to spend a week in a city that’s over 3,400 years old, the birthplace of democracy, theater and philosophy,” he said. “The significance of being allowed to stage a major rock show at one of the world’s (not just Greece’s) most significant landmarks was not lost on any of us. We were all humbled and honored.”

You can catch a preview glimpse of the Foos epic performance in the video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Foo Fighters
TAGSfoo fightersLandmarks Live in Concertthe pretender

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP