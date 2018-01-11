Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been about a year and a half since the release of Hurry’s last album, 2016’s Guided Meditation, and 2018 is set to add ten brand new songs to the band’s catalog with the February release of Every Little Thought. “Waiting For You” is the first glimpse into Hurry’s ever-evolving sound, seeing the band taking on a more reverb-soaked, dream pop influence than their previous work.

For the visual component to their new sound, the band teamed up with director Brendan McHugh and took a trip to the Philadelphia Horticultural Center, where they shot a video with a very retro feel, seeming to take influence from late-20th-century television programming.

The natural surroundings provide a fitting setting as frontman Matthew Scottoline sings about anxiety brought on by the digital age, complete with the chorus lines, “Do you really want to spend your time alone? Do you really feel fine when you’re at home? Always looking at your phone, spending all your time alone.” Check out the throwback video above.

Every Little Thought is out 2/23 on Lame-O Records. Pre-order it physically here and digitally here. In support of the new record, Hurry is hosting a hometown record release show on 2/24 at Philadelphia DIY venue Everybody Hits, featuring performances from Amanda X and an acoustic set from Worriers.