For the first time in 35 years, American fans are being treated to a full-scale tour from the iconic 1970s prog-pop group Electric Light Orchestra. Today, the Jeff Lynne-led band has announced their first live run through the U.S. in decades, set to kick off this coming summer on August 2, in Oakland, California.

“Our audiences are amazing,” Lynne said in a statement announcing the tour. “It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”

Jeff Lynne's ELO announces first extensive North American tour in 30+ years! Tickets on sale this Friday. https://t.co/GrF1X5v6My pic.twitter.com/7XtmMRoFDm — Jeff Lynne's ELO (@JeffLynnesELO) November 13, 2017

The last time ELO toured North America was all the way back in 1981 on a run supporting their album Time. That tour kicked off at the Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas in September and kept them on the road for two months, with a final show taking place at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The group disbanded five years later, shortly after the release of their album Balance Of Power.

Tickets for ELO’s tour go on sale November 17th at Ticketmaster, though fans who preorder the band’s new Wembley or Bust concert film can receive a “priority access” pre-sale code that would allow them to purchase tickets three days earlier, starting November 14th.

Check out the full-list of dates below.

08/02 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/08 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/13 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/15 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/18 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center