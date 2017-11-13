Jeff Lynne’s ELO Have Announced Their First Tour Of America In Over 35 Years

For the first time in 35 years, American fans are being treated to a full-scale tour from the iconic 1970s prog-pop group Electric Light Orchestra. Today, the Jeff Lynne-led band has announced their first live run through the U.S. in decades, set to kick off this coming summer on August 2, in Oakland, California.

“Our audiences are amazing,” Lynne said in a statement announcing the tour. “It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”

The last time ELO toured North America was all the way back in 1981 on a run supporting their album Time. That tour kicked off at the Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas in September and kept them on the road for two months, with a final show taking place at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The group disbanded five years later, shortly after the release of their album Balance Of Power.

Tickets for ELO’s tour go on sale November 17th at Ticketmaster, though fans who preorder the band’s new Wembley or Bust concert film can receive a “priority access” pre-sale code that would allow them to purchase tickets three days earlier, starting November 14th.

Check out the full-list of dates below.

08/02 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
08/08 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/13 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/15 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
08/16 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/18 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

