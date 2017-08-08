Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

By now you’ve probably seen the video of pop singer Kesha trying to get a hug out of the curmudgeonly comedian Jerry Seinfeld while on a red carpet and getting shot down in the most brutal way imaginable. If you haven’t, you can check it out up top, but be warned, you will cringe forever after you watch it.

It get worse than that though. Turns out, Jerry isn’t completely out on hugging, he’s just out on hugging Kesha, and he decided to blast that fact out into the social media sphere earlier today. Recently, the Seinfeld leading man found himself in Australia where he came upon a mural that depicted in colorful detail that rejection seen ’round the world. Jerry decided to use the locale for a little photo op with his longtime manager George Shapiro, taking him into his arms and mugging for the camera.

Me and my Manager of three decades, @georgeshapiro enjoying

Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/nqz1Vy0rqe — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) August 8, 2017

In the immediate aftermath of the hug-gate, Seinfeld went on record to say that the rejection had nothing to do with Kesha personally, he’s just not that into hugging strangers.

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off. When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality…I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere…hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Everything worked out in the end however with Kesha finally getting that long-awaited hug from no less than Bob Dylan. And really, what’s a sitcom star compared to the guy who wrote “Ballad Of A Thin Man?”