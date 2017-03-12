Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

Watch Lorde Unravel While Performing The Gorgeous, Heartbreaking ‘Liability’ On ‘SNL’

#SNL
Managing Editor, Music
03.12.17

Lorde’s second single off her new album, Melodrama, is something totally new for the young pop star. “Liability” is a slow piano ballad that will hit you dead center in the middle of your heart, and she brought all of that anguish to her SNL performance of the track. The song premiered this week along with the official release date of her new album, which will be out 6/16, and it might be the best song she’s written to date.

“Liability” is a track about honoring the relationship and love that you have for yourself in the midst of everyone else around you failing, running away, or blaming you for the way things can go wrong. It’s remarkably wise and incredibly poignant — every time I hear the line “So I guess I’ll go home / Into the arms of the girl that I love / The only love I haven’t screwed up” tears well up in my eyes. She’s talking about herself here, and the way she describes that relationship is actually one of the most romantic things I’ve heard. We’d all do well to write more love songs to ourselves.

