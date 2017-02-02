Noisy Chicago Punks Meat Wave Tackle Indescribable Emotions On Their Brilliant New Album ‘The Incessant’

02.02.17 8 hours ago

At times, it’s really easy to feel overwhelmed with everything that’s going on around and within you. Life is never easy, but there are certain instances where you feel like the world is conspiring against you. For Chris Sutter, frontman of Chicago punk trio Meat Wave (incredibly named after a nearly fifteen-year-old Onion article), the feeling wouldn’t fade for an extended period of time, despite his best efforts. In fact, the helplessness was so ominous and overpowering that Sutter gave it a name: The incessant. The phrase was so fitting, that eventually the band decided it was the perfect name for their next album, which comes out mid-February.

Halfway through The Incessant comes “Bad Man,” which is perhaps the most straightforward track on the record, and definitely a highlight that will make ears perk and heads bang. It is complete with a soaring hook that sees Sutter yelping, “I’m a bad man,” and will likely be the first song to remain stuck in your head. Check out the track, which we’re premiering exclusively above.

TAGSmeat waveside one dummy

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP