As 2017 winds down, it’s time to appreciate that 2018 will be the year in which the MGMT comeback will be in full effect: In October, the band shared the fun new single “Little Dark Age,” which is the title track of the band’s upcoming album, their first since their 2013 self-titled effort. There’s still no tracklist, but today, the band has unleashed another new song, a punchy, Congratulations-style track called “When You Die,” and they’ve confirmed that the album is coming out at some point in February.

The band previously spoke with Zane Lowe about the album, and said that they recorded it by sending ideas back and forth to each other, since band members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser live on opposite sides of the country now. VanWyngarden said this recording process actually worked out pretty well and was nostalgic in some ways:

“It felt like all the work we had done, grinding away for a year and going through different methods of recording and stuff, it finally was paying off, and like we had reached a flow. It was a sort of chemistry that was like the magic feeling we had when we were in college, messing around in our dorm rooms.”

Watch the video for “When You Die” above, and revisit our appreciation of Congratulations here.