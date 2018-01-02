Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

To celebrate the new year, Deadmau5 played a show on the final day of the year at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California. Of course, since he was on stage at the stroke of midnight (and therefore at the start of 2018), he had a New Year’s Day countdown that he made extra special thanks to a famous pop culture connection of his.

Deadmau5 is notably a huge fan of Adult Swim’s hit series Rick And Morty, to the point that he spent thousands of dollars on the (in)famous Szechuan Sauce and shared some of it with his fans at one of his concerts. At his New Year’s Eve show, Deadmau5 had another Rick And Morty gift for the people: He counted down to the new year with a brand new, original Rick And Morty skit.