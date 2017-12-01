There are many ways that a career or a lifetime can be awarded. Sure, there are traditional award shows or honors with trophies that you can put on your wall, but the biggest difference makers get something a little more substantial. Presidents get schools named after them and other notables get hospitals or libraries. And one of the signs that you’ve really made it in this world is if you get a street named after you.

Rihanna was fortunate enough to get the last of these, as Rihanna Drive was unveiled in St. Michael, Barbados on Thursday, The Fader points out. A ceremony was held in honor of the moment, coinciding with Barbados Independence Day. The road, formerly known as Westbury New Road, features a plaque commemorating the music star, which includes some of her own words:

“Welcome to Rihanna Drive… My home. My whole life was shaped on this very road. I was just a little island girl riding bikes, running around barefoot and flying kites in the cemetery, but I had BIG dreams. Dreams that were born and realized right here. Thank you to my family, my country and the people of Westbury New Road! You will forever be a part of who I am, and for that I am honoured to have this place named after me.”

Rihanna took a break from her recent run of beautiful magazine covers and attended the event herself, giving a speech that reiterated the point of her plaque: “I guarantee you the only thing that got me here was believing in my dream.” Check out more photos and videos from the event below.



