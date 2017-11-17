‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Just Got A Record Deal For His Band Calpurnia

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard may not know what shoegaze is, but that doesn’t mean he’s not serious about music. After all, he’s only 14 years old, and has been earning his indie rock credentials by starring in videos for Pup and finding videos of his own performances going viral. And while earning legions of fans as Mike Wheeler on the massively popular Netflix show might be his biggest priority, it looks like his music career might be taking off, too.

Wolfhard’s Vancouver-based band, Calpurnia, just announced that they have signed to Canadian label Royal Mountain Records, home of such artists as Mac DeMarco, Alvvays, Pup, Ought, and White Reaper. It’s not bad company to be in, and Wolfhard recognized that in the statement he released:

“It is so sweet that we have such a good team at Royal Mountain Records. I love everyone on it. I’m extremely excited to record our EP with Cadien Lake James. Not only is he in one of my favorite bands of all time, and recorded some of my favorite songs, but he is also the sweetest guy ever. Thanks everyone so much who helped us out along the way, it means the world. <3”

The aforementioned Cadien Lake James is a member of Chicago garage rockers Twin Peaks. The first release for Calpurnia is expected in 2018, and shouldn’t get in the way of Wolfhard’s in demand acting career, which also included a starring role in the recent horror sensation It. But who knows, maybe his music will wind up as successful as the artist he surprisingly looks like.

