It would appear that an HMV store in Birmingham, U.K. has received physical copies of Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation early, and made the decision to play the album over the storewide PA for browsing shoppers. Though the album will be available for purchase before the week is out and 500 fans across the world have already heard it alongside Swift herself, Australian site Girlfriend reports that Swifties are not happy with Birmingham HMV’s decision to leak the album, taking to Twitter to deem the leak “just rude” and to threaten legal action, with some even having called the store to inquire “why they weren’t following orders.”
A Record Store Reportedly Played The New Taylor Swift Album Early, And Swifties Are Not Happy
