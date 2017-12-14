Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The National are no strangers to music festivals. Beyond rarely appearing at them, they’ve curated portions of Pitchfork Music Festival in Paris as well as having member Aaron Dessner curate Boston Calling Music Festival yearly. But their latest endeavor into the festival market might be their most personal yet, as they will be working with Homecoming In Association With MusicNOW, an event scheduled for April 28-29th in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Beyond playing curators and hosts for the event, The National will perform two separate and distinct concerts for the festival. 20 other to-be-announced performers will play at the fest’s two stages in Smale Park, while others will be booked for venues across the city. In addition, the event promises “special guests, city-wide exhibitions, surprises and more” for their inaugural presentation. Passes for the weekend go on sale tomorrow here.

In addition to this news, The National continue their wealth of music videos from their latest excellent album, Sleep Well Beast. Their newest one if for the title track, which offers colorful, rapid-fire glitches over gorgeous video and still photography. This album has already seen attention from the Grammys and year-end lists, and the band continues to treat each song on the collection as its own individual event. Watch the video above.