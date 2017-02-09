New Orleans has a long, swampy history as the land of blues, R&B, rock, folk, and traditional music of all kinds. But that doesn’t mean musicians with pop proclivities aren’t also toiling away down in the southern musical hotbed. Val Hollie is the project of Peter Campanelli, a man who is definitely fascinated with pop music, but manages to imbue a genre often dismissed for its flightiness with songs that are anchored in deeper, soulful rhythms.

Campanelli began working alongside Ross Farbe of Video Age in a studio they built inside a gutted house, and the result was Val Hollie’s self-titled debut EP, which came out in 2015. This collection of six rubbery, wistful pop songs put the duo on the map, and they began to working on a longer full-length album.