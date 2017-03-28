Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

03.28.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s obvious that Ed Sheeran has fans. You don’t do the sort of numbers that Divide is currently doing without one hell of a fanbase. But apparently the “Shape Of You” singer has the sort of ride-or-die followers who would rather go to jail than abandon their beloved seventh Weasley brother even for a second.

But that’s exactly what Sonia Bryce did. The Millenhall, UK resident opted to spend eight weeks in jail instead of turning down the single, which she played on a loop for an hour and a half.

Bryce is no stranger to annoying her neighbors with loud music. Her landlords had secured a court order forcing Bryce to avoid being a nuisance. However, she’s been arrested several times since then for violating the order and spent six weeks in jail in December on similar charges. A judge said that Bryce’s playing of Sheeran caused a “wholly unacceptable level of disturbance.”

“You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have,” a judge told her while handing down the latest sentence, according to ITV.

It bears asking: would neighbors care this much if she just blasted TLC instead?

