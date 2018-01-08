While James Franco’s Golden Globes win for The Disaster Artist was met with the ire of irritated Tommy Wiseau fans, actress and activist Ally Sheedy (The Breakfast Club) and others criticized the actor for an entirely different set of reasons. In a string of tweets that were promptly deleted, the star of several ’80s classics asked why Franco was even “allowed in” the ceremony in the first place. When the 39-year-old actor’s name was called for the Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy trophy, she exclaimed, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business” without explanation.
According to The Cut, which first noticed Sheedy’s tweets, “She didn’t directly accuse Franco… of anything, but something’s up.” And considering the “Time’s Up” initivative pin Franco and many other men were wearing at the awards telecast, several outlets have speculated something must have happened between the two during or after their collaboration on the off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift in 2014. (Franco directed Sheedy in the play.) This is all speculation, of course, but Sheedy’s tweets also point to a related Twitter conversation about other accusations of inappropriate behavior by Franco.
LMao
These social movements seem to be flaming out faster and faster. It’s sometimes a shame, as sexism in the workplace is an important issue that deserves serious discussion. Unfortunately it seems like the way in which people use social media contributes to the rapid rise and decline of these kinds of things.
People get their blood up (usually over something that is worthwhile), as the movement grows people eventually start engaging in an orgy of recrimination and virtue signalling, and then it really starts going overboard. Large diverse groups spread across the country and connected only by the internet have trouble sustaining a movement; and the excesses of some members turn the wider public off. Meanwhile, the now-standard tactic of forming a circular firing squad and squabbling over who’s been oppressed worse destroys any possibility of a meaningful coalition.
All of this is to say, when people are pushing the notion that Franco flirting with an adult on Instagram is the equivalent of Harvey Weinstein’s actions you know that #MeToo is headed the way of #Kony2012, #OWS, and #BLM.
And for that, we thank you.
Franco should harangued for the way he treated Tommy Wiseua on stage.
I get what you’re saying, but forcing my face into your penis is pretty fucking gross, and this dude also has a thing for underaged girls.
what @Al said
By law 17-year olds aren’t adults, you fucking moron.
Why is a man hosting? GTOH.
“Why is a man hosting?” Is the reason this movement will fail. Fighting fire with fanaticism is a surefire way to turn off the average person.
It’s going to fail because of something Ally Sheedy tweeted? No, no it’s not. But keep hoping that it does.
It’s not the tweet, numbnuts, it’s the mindset. The idea that Seth Meyers, whose been as outspoken a critic of Weinstein and co. and a supporter of these women and victims, should lose his gig because he has testicles is garbage. Nice try, though. Pretending not to know how reading and thinking work sure gives your arguments some weight.
The tweet that confuses me is the ‘remember when you paid me to do nude scenes? Times Up’.
Sounds like she’s more angry for not getting paid enough, which is a far point, but why sign a contract to do nude scenes on the cheap?