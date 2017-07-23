Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on CNN’s State of the Union this morning with a cheery disposition and hints that we might see a bit of change in how Trump’s White House operates.

In an interview that clocked in at close to a half-hour, Jake Tapper dished out a variety of questions to the new WH communication team hire. Among the subjects discussed was the issue of whether or not President Donald Trump is facing a communications problem or a substance problem in relation to his dismal approval rating and incredibly rocky introduction to the role of commander-in-chief. In Scaramucci’s view, the problem seems to be with communications. He believes thinks have been a roaring success so far and the way this “winning” has been communicated might some tweaks.

“There’s obviously a communications problem, because there’s a lot that we’ve done as it relates to executive orders, bills that have been signed, economic progress — I don’t want to cite all the economic data, but the economy is super-strong, business optimism is way up,” he told Tapper later adding “I just think we need to deliver the messaging a little bit differently than we’ve been doing it in the past.”

With Sean Spicer’s exit from the D.C. circus still fresh, there are a lot of questions about how Trump’s volatile relationship with the media will change in its aftermath. Asked if the administration’s insistence of cameras-off press briefings would continue, Scaramucci offered his own personal opinion that he believes the cameras should be allowed on, but he’ll concede to his boss’s wishes if that’s not his preference.

“I think we should put the cameras on,” offered Scaramucci. “But if the president doesn’t want the cameras on, we’re not going to put the cameras on. It’s going to really be up to him.”

As for Trump’s public pardon musing, Scarmucci forecasts that the matter is not going to come into play.

“The President is thinking about pardoning nobody,” said Scaramucci. “The President is not going to have to pardon anybody because the Russian thing is a nonsensical thing.”

Pushing how “nonsensical” Trump’s ongoing Russia scandal is qualifies as one of the many tasks ahead for Anthony Scaramucci in this new position. Whether or not the American public is swayed by Scaramucci’s brand of communications strategy is still to be determined.

