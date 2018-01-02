Apple Will Replace Your Old iPhone Battery Even If It Passes A Diagnostic Test

#Apple
News Editor
01.02.18

Shutterstock

Apple has reportedly been struggling to meet its sales projections on the iPhone X (which arrives with a hefty $999 starting price), so it makes sense that they’re pulling out some stops to make existing customers happy. This includes Apple’s decision to lower the price on older iPhone battery replacements from $79 to $29 after it was revealed that they were slowing down the phones in an attempt to prevent battery and performance issues. Now, Apple has confirmed that there won’t be any Genius Bar haggling over whether they’ll replace batteries after witnessing diagnostic test results.

French tech blog iGeneration initially revealed details from an internal memo — which told employees to replace batteries in iPhone 6s (or any newer phones) regardless of diagnostic test outcome — that has circulated in Apple Stores. MacRumors did some legwork to confirm the report:

Apple has since independently confirmed to MacRumors that it will agree to replace an eligible battery for a $29 fee, regardless of whether an official diagnostic test shows that it is still able to retain less than 80 percent of its original capacity. The concession appears to have been made to mollify the anger of customers stoked by headlines suggesting that Apple artificially slows down older iPhones to drive customers to upgrade to newer models.

MacRumors also makes note of so-far unsubstantiated anecdotes about Apple refunding $50 to customers who paid $79 for battery replacements prior to December 30, which is when the $29 price officially came down. However, it appears that those who claim to have received refunds approached Apple with requests. So if true, these retroactive refunds will require customers to take the initiative before becoming a reality.

(Via MacRumors)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Apple
TAGSAPPLEiPhones

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP