Kid Rock Still Seems To Be Teasing America With A U.S. Senate Run In Michigan

#Ted Nugent #Donald Trump
07.12.17 55 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image / Kid Rock / Warner Bros.

Kid Rock was one of many to use the ascendance of Donald Trump to the presidency as a sign that maybe they could make a run into politics. He was joined by Joe Piscopo’s now scrapped run to be governor of New Jersey and Ted Nugent’s competing run for the U.S. Senate on the GOP ticket, creating some sort of nightmare scenario where uptight politicians are forced to flatter the guy who wrote “Wang Dang Sweet Poontang.”Most of those potential political runs have faded into the night, but Kid Rock’s soldiers on to haunt us once again.

While the actual substance behind Kid Rock For Senate is still up in the air — The AV Club even points out that the “buy now” button leads to the Warner Bros. records website — there is a series of t-shirts, hats, yard signs, and stickers that you can buy and wear around to support the outspoken rocker in his search for political superiority:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ted Nugent#Donald Trump
TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpKID ROCKTed NugentU.S. Senate

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 7 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP