Sean Hannity was one of the loudest voices defending GOP Senate candidate from Alabama Roy Moore. The controversial former judge had already garnered plenty of criticism for his comments about same-sex marriage and 9/11, but the sexual misconduct allegations against him sent the controversy to another level. Not only had Moore been accused of a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old minor in 1979, another accuser has come forward to say Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 15 years old.

Beverly Young Nelson also came with a yearbook signed by Moore, casting doubt on his denials and sending many of his supporters and GOP mates running for the hills away from him. Hannity stood by Moore, though, and started to lose advertisers in the process. The Fox News personality didn’t defend Moore from the more salacious and illegal allegations, but he did stand by the former judge and spoke about an alleged prevalence of false accusations before inviting Moore to tell his side of the story on his radio show.

Now, in the face of the new allegations, advertisers leaving his program, and several high-profile Republicans calling for Moore to step down, Hannity seems to be willing to change stance. It’s a respectable move if you see this out of context, but quickly seems like a quick 180 in the form of an ultimatum to Moore to clear the air about the allegations against him. According to Mediaite, Hannity is giving the GOP candidate 24 hours to clear things up for everybody or remove himself from the race: