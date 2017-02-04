Trevor Noah Takes On Tomi Lahren

GOP Strategist Rick Wilson Blasts Tomi Lauren’s ‘F*cking Crazy’ Race Statements On ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’

02.04.17

Friday’s Real Time featured Bill Maher extending the olive branch to The Blaze’s Tomi Lahren and it did not disappoint. Unlike her bridge-building interview with Trevor Noah, Lahren faced some opposition from the other members of the panel. One moment featured Lahren informing Maher that white people and black people face an equal amount of discrimination, something that forced GOP strategist Rick Wilson to respond with the quote of the night:

“Since I’m a conservative and not a Trump person, let me say this,” Wilson began. “That’s absurd. That’s f*cking crazy”

Lahren didn’t face too much criticism from the host himself. Maher seemed more interested in copying Trevor Noah, lecturing those who protested at UC Berkeley about silencing speech before revealing he’d booked Milo Yiannopoulos on the show in the coming weeks. He has never shied away from inviting controversial guests on his show. He’s given equal coverage to folks like Ann Coulter, so it shouldn’t be a shock. It will raise a few eyebrows, though, given the current political climate we’re seeing around the country.

