Twitter

College football is just around the corner and BYU’s secret weapon is blowing up all over Twitter. The team’s social media accounts can’t hide the fact that a 6-foot-7, 410-pound nose tackle is waiting to shut down offenses all over college football, and yes there are highlights.

Motekiai Langi, or “Big Mo,” is ready to roll for the Cougars. The Tsonga native hasn’t played much football, but with size like that and some impressive quickness, Langi is getting some hype to match his massive frame before the college football season kicks off.