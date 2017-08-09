One College Football Team Has a 400-Pound Nose Tackle Ready To Crush Running Backs

#College Football
08.09.17 2 hours ago

Twitter

College football is just around the corner and BYU’s secret weapon is blowing up all over Twitter. The team’s social media accounts can’t hide the fact that a 6-foot-7, 410-pound nose tackle is waiting to shut down offenses all over college football, and yes there are highlights.

Motekiai Langi, or “Big Mo,” is ready to roll for the Cougars. The Tsonga native hasn’t played much football, but with size like that and some impressive quickness, Langi is getting some hype to match his massive frame before the college football season kicks off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSBYUCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 3 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP