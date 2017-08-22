Bookies Are Getting Nervous After 95 Percent Of Betting Goes Conor McGregor’s Way

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.22.17 37 mins ago

Getty Image

For a fight that’s supposed to be a lopsided blowout in Floyd Mayweather’s favor, Conor McGregor sure is getting a lot of love on the betting front. The fight originally opened at a staggering -2500 Mayweather vs +1100 McGregor (meaning you’d have to bet $2500 to win $100 off a Floyd win, while $100 would get you $1100 if Conor won), but the sheer volume of money coming in on McGregor warped the odds to where they stand today at -475 Mayweater to +375 McGregor. That makes McGregor less of an underdog than Marcos Maidana, Miguel Cotto, and Victor Ortiz.

But let’s be clear: the establishment still isn’t giving McGregor much of a chance. They’re just being forced to change the odds to make sure they don’t get absolutely crushed should Conor actually win. A good line (as far as the sportsbook goes) is one that draws the right balance of bets on both sides so the losers on one side cover the pay out for the winners on the other.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP