A Closer Look At The Classic Fan Reactions From Adam Jones’ Insane Catch

Senior Editor, Sports
03.20.17

MLB Network

Every once in a while, there comes along a fan reaction photo or GIF that captivates the hearts and minds of every denizen of the sports internet. Sometimes it’s Yankees fans taunting an opponent. Sometimes it involves zero Pirates fans interested in catching a home run. Sometimes it involves just normal people at a Bulls game.

Folks, I regret to be pleased to inform you that the fans are at it again.

During Saturday night’s World Baseball Classic semi-finals play-in game between the United States and the Dominican Republic, this happened:

Around The Web

TAGSADAM JONESfan reactionsWBCWORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP