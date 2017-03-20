MLB Network

Every once in a while, there comes along a fan reaction photo or GIF that captivates the hearts and minds of every denizen of the sports internet. Sometimes it’s Yankees fans taunting an opponent. Sometimes it involves zero Pirates fans interested in catching a home run. Sometimes it involves just normal people at a Bulls game.

Folks, I regret to be pleased to inform you that the fans are at it again.

During Saturday night’s World Baseball Classic semi-finals play-in game between the United States and the Dominican Republic, this happened: