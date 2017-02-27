Getty Image

The 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine has become the biggest event of the NFL’s pre-draft buildup. Prospects can shoot up draft boards or drop down based off of their two times in the 40, especially at positions like running back, wide receiver and defensive back where speed is at a premium.

For the fifth year in a row, adidas is offering prospects an incentive to wear their cleats for the 40-yard dash. Originally a $100,000 prize offered to the top three fastest times of those running in adidas cleats became a $1 million prize to anyone that can break Chris Johnson’s record of a 4.24. For 2017, that prize got bumped from $1 million to a private island.

Yes, adidas will buy an NFL prospect that runs an official 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 4.23 seconds or less while wearing their special edition adizero 5-Star 40 cleats their very own island.

The adizero 5-Star 40 cleat was designed specifically for the 40-yard dash, and weighs in at a ridiculously light 4.8 ounces.

So, when you’re watching the NFL Combine this weekend and you see a lot of guys running in cheetah print adidas cleats, just know that they’re all gunning for a private island. For reference, the fastest 40-yard dash from the 2016 combine came from former Georgia running back Keith Marshall, who ran a blistering 4.31, which still isn’t close to Johnson’s record.