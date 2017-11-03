adidas

Adidas is paying tribute to Veterans with a special custom cleat collection that it’s debuting just in time for the holiday.

The adidas ‘Squadron Pack’ includes a custom pair of military-inspired cleats, each designed with the help of an NFL superstar. Adidas started with a pair of blank gray cleats and allowed custom work in a super innovative way. Take a look at Josh Norman’s cleats above, or the full set of cleats below.

Some of the NFL’s brightest stars, including Dak Prescott, DeAndre Hopkins, Von Miller, Jay Ajayi, Jimmy Graham and Aaron Rodgers, took part in the “Squadron Pack.” The graphics and design were personalized for each shoe, inspired by their personality as well as major events in their career.