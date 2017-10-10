The Saints Have Reportedly Traded Adrian Peterson To The Cardinals

10.10.17

Getty Image

Adrian Peterson’s tenure in New Orleans has come to an end after four games as the Saints have reportedly dealt the veteran running back to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional future draft pick.

The trade makes sense for both teams, with the Cardinals in need of running back depth with David Johnson on IR due to a wrist injury suffered in Week 1 and the Saints finding they have little need for Peterson with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in their backfield rotation.

The Peterson experiment in New Orleans didn’t work out and the discontent from Peterson was noticeable in the first game of the season when he had a bit of an incident with Sean Payton on the sidelines against his former club the Vikings over having only six carries. Through four weeks of the season, Peterson has 27 carries for 81 yards and has been splitting carries as the backup with rookie Kamara.

In dealing Peterson, the Saints recoup at least some value for what was a bust of a free agent signing and also can now dedicate more carries to Kamara, who Payton likes a lot. The Cardinals land some added veteran depth alongside Chris Johnson, but it remains to be seen if Peterson can still be a significantly productive back and actually help the Arizona offense.

